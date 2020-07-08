Nathaniel Rhodes

On Saturday, July 4, 2020 of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Potomac, Maryland. Beloved husband of Carole Rhodes; devoted father of Richard (Cheryl) Rhodes, Scott Rhodes and Kimberly Rhodes; devoted brother of Patricia Rosenzweig Kraisman; cherished grandfather of Alyssa Rhodes, Jenna Rhodes, Tara Rhodes, Jackson Koslow, Maxie Koslow and Brooklyn Rhodes. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. Family will be observing Shiva via zoom with link to be announced on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.