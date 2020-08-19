1/
NAWAL MUSLE
1941 - 2020
Nawal Azzouz Yaqub MusleH  
Nawal Azzouz Yaqub Musleh, age 78, of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, August 17, 2020. Nawal was born in Ramallah, Palestine on October 24, 1941 to Eid and Neimeh Azzouz. Nawal is predeceased by both her parents; her husband Yaqub (Jack) Nimer Musleh; her beautiful, beloved son Bassam Musleh; and her three brothers Kamel Azzouz, Kamal Azzouz, and Munir Azzouz. Nawal is survived by her three children Ghassan (Tina) Musleh of Richmond, VA, Murvat (Edward) Musa of Lubbock, TX, and Donna Musleh of Alexandria, VA; and by her two sisters Amal Salem and Seham Azzouz. Nawal adored her four grandchildren; Sophia Musleh, Sarah Musa, Helaina Musa, and Jake Musa, who will miss her terribly. See jeffersonfuneralchapel.com for service details.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
