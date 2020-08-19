Nawal Azzouz Yaqub MusleH
Nawal Azzouz Yaqub Musleh, age 78, of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, August 17, 2020. Nawal was born in Ramallah, Palestine on October 24, 1941 to Eid and Neimeh Azzouz. Nawal is predeceased by both her parents; her husband Yaqub (Jack) Nimer Musleh; her beautiful, beloved son Bassam Musleh; and her three brothers Kamel Azzouz, Kamal Azzouz, and Munir Azzouz. Nawal is survived by her three children Ghassan (Tina) Musleh of Richmond, VA, Murvat (Edward) Musa of Lubbock, TX, and Donna Musleh of Alexandria, VA; and by her two sisters Amal Salem and Seham Azzouz. Nawal adored her four grandchildren; Sophia Musleh, Sarah Musa, Helaina Musa, and Jake Musa, who will miss her terribly. See jeffersonfuneralchapel.com
