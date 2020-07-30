BOYLE NEAL JOSEPH BOYLE "Joe" Neal Joseph Boyle, "Joe", loving husband, father, and friend, passed away on July 26, 2020 , at the age of 95. Born October 23, 1924 in Dorchester MA, he was the son of Neal Patrick and Beatrice Theresa Boyle. Joe attended Boston College HS, Class of 1942, and graduated college from Georgetown University SFS in1951. He served three years in WWII in the U.S. Coast Guard as an aerologist dispensing valuable weather data. Joe retired from the American Red Cross as Vice President and CFO . He also had served as Sr. Vice President at GEICO. He was former Chairman of the Finance Commission of the International Federation of Red Cross, and Red Crescent Societies - Geneva, Switzerland. He is past President of the Washington, DC Chapter of the Financial Executives Institute. He was a former member of St. Jude's the Apostle Finance Committee in Lewes, DE. where he was a member. Joe was an avid collector of paper ephemera and specialized in his passion for vintage postcards. He was well known and respected within the community and was very well known by many within the antique collecting society. In addition to his parents, Joe is predeceased by his first wife Tilda R. Boyle of 56 years, his brother Bill Boyle, and his sister Mary Steinmeyer. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Jane A. Hood of Lewes, DE; his children: Linda (Terry) Lansing of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Jeannine (Howard) Marshall of West Barnstable, MA, Diane (Mark) Winters of Millsboro, DE, Neal (Christine Kramer) Boyle of Lewes, DE; his grandchildren: Matthew Lansing, James Marshall, Katherine (Matt) Maguire, and Tyler Boyle; his great grandchildren, Maxine, Tommy, Mickey Maguire; his step daughters: Pamela Davis of Lewes, DE and Linda (Dick) Haviland of Westchester, PA; and his cousin Joseph (Diane, deceased) Boyle of Herndon, VA. Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE where viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Maryland. Please visit Mr. Boyle's Life Memorial Web Page and sign the online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260 Ambler, PA 19002 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19958; or to the National MS Society at http://www.nationalmssociety.org
.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260 Ambler, PA 19002 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19958; or to the National MS Society at http://www.nationalmssociety.org
.