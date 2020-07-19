NEAL COOPER



NEAL L. COOPER (Age 93) February 12, 1927 - July 10, 2020

Neal L. Cooper passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, at his home in Gainesville, VA with his family by his side. While Neal's longevity could be attributed to "good genes", it is very likely that his kind nature, healthy lifestyle and easygoing ways had more to do with his living until the age of 93. Neal was unflappable and navigated the ups and downs of life with humility, grace and humor. Neal was born in Chattanooga, TN. He served in both WWII in Germany and later served in the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga and went on to earn a MBA from Columbia University in New York. He worked for Mettler Corp., for over 30 years. When he retired he became a real estate agent and investor. Neal was an avid golfer, gardener and bridge player. Neal is survived by his wife Helene Cooper (formerly Helene Corradino), his two sons Alan and Doug, of Sunapee, N.H., and Helene's five children, Greg, Michael, Ron and Sebastian Corradino and MaryLynne Rabic and their spouses, 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his sister Virginia Lovejoy of Glendale, CA. A memorial service will be held at Park Valley Church in Haymarket, VA on July 23 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Park Valley Church.



