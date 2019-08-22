

NEIL ALLAN CRANE, MD



Dr. Neil Crane passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 18, 2019 to dwell in the house of the Lord for all eternity.

Beloved husband of Marianne Kabes-Crane; devoted father of Rebecca Regnery (husband, John), Susan Crane Eaves (husband, Guy) and Samantha Crane (wife, Julia Curlee); cherished grandfather of Lily Ann and Holly Eaves and Tamara Curlee Crane; and loving brother of Lynne Schneider. He is also survived by cherished nieces and their 10 children in St. Louis, the city of his birth.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD on Monday, August 26 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Catholic Charities of Washington, DC, ATTN: Annual Giving, 924 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001, www.catholiccharitiesdc.org or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org

