NEIL CREIGHTON



NEAL CREIGHTON

General Creighton passed peacefully on September 15, 2020 holding his wife Joan's hand, and left his family and friends behind to reunite in heaven. Neal attended Sullivan's Preparatory School in Washington, DC and entered West Point with the class of 1953. Following graduation from West Point, Neal served 31 years in the US Army, rising to the rank of Major General. He commanded units from platoon to division, including command of an Armored Cavalry Squadron in Vietnam in 1968 and the First Infantry Division at Fort Riley in 1982-84. Neal received numerous military decorations, including seven for valor, one of which was the Silver Star. In 2005, the West Point Association of Gradates designated him a Distinguished Graduate. From August 9, 2004 to May 31, 2005, Neal served as the first Campaign Director of the fund-raising effort to build the National Museum of the United States Army. This museum is scheduled to open in 2020 at Ft. Belvoir. Neal was a great patriot and leader of soldiers, but most of all, he was a husband and a father. He lived his life loving his family and passed with great memories and no unfulfilled dreams. Services private.



