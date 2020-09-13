NEIL DELLAR

Neil Alan Dellar (Age 61)
Of McLean, VA passed away suddenly from a pulmonary embolism on September 3, 2020. Born in London to Alan and Helen Dellar, Neil received a law degree from the University of South of England and a Masters of Law degree from Fordham University, graduating 1st in his class. Neil spent 20 years at the Federal Communications Commission after a career in private practice and was a founding member of the Transaction Team in the Office of General Counsel. He was known throughout the FCC as the go-to person on issues of corporate law. Neil was a true gentleman, a beloved husband and father, a cherished friend, family member and colleague, a gifted singer, lover of opera and choral music, an exceptionally skilled attorney, and a passionate food connoisseur. He generously shared his many gifts -- cooking, singing, legal expertise, and good humor -- with all who were fortunate to know him. Neil lived a profoundly contented, impactful life. He is survived by his wife, Wendy; his son, Tristan; and his mother, Helen. Due to the current health pandemic, a private service for family was held on September 9 to be followed by a Celebration of Neil's life when possible. Contributions may be made in his memory to Wolf Trap Opera's Young Artist program at www.wolftrap.org/Dellar