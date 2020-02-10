Neil Segal
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, Neil Segal of Potomac, MD. He is survived by his caring wife, Mimi, his daughter, Angela Segal Glazer (Joel Glazer); two sons, Devon (Shari) Segal, and Noel Segal. Neil is also survived by four grandchildren, Arielle, Briana, Dylan and Zoey. He is also survived by his sister, Nina Olin. Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 11 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St, NW, Washington, DC. Interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, MD. Family will be receiving friends following services on Tuesday, and observing Shiva at the late residence. Shiva service to be announced. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org
). Funeral services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care .