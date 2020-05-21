NEIL F. WILSON
Neil Fletcher Wilson of Hyattsville, MD, 59, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Washington D.C., of pancreatic cancer. Born in Salt Lake City, UT, to Sally Cox Wilson and Sam Wilson. He married Emma Coryell Holmes of Seattle Washington on February 3, 1988. Neil graduated from Morrilton High School. He received a B.S. in Biology from Hendrix College, Conway AR. Neil was commissioned in the U.S. Army, Chemical Corps where he served for 20 years. He attended the Army Command and General Staff College where he received a Master of Military Art and Science Degree.He served overseas, most notably as Chief of Operations 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One) in Wurzburg, Germany. Neil's final tour of duty was at the Pentagon where he served on the Army Staff before retiring at the rank of Major in 2004. After retiring, Neil attended L'Academie de Cuisine Culinary School in Maryland and interned at Palena Restaurant in Washington, DC before starting a successful business as a personal chef. Neil was generous in all aspects of life, most memorably as a mentor and teacher. He volunteered at So Others Might Eat. The Wilson's were longstanding members of St. Alban's Episcopal Church and more recently members at St. John's Lafayette Square. Neil's faith was the foundation for everything he did. Neil was known for his sense of humor and legendary dinner parties. Neil is survived by his wife, Emma, his brother John. A funeral service and burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date. Friends and family wishing to make donations in his memory are encouraged to send them to: So Others Might Eat (SOME) https://www.some.org/
.