NELL BRILL

Nell Ford Brill, 91, of Alexandria, VA went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21,2020. Nell was born in Montross, VA and moved to Washington, DC to work for the IRS and continued working for the government with Senator Clifford Case (NJ), The Consumer Product Safety Commission. She also worked for Cafritz Hospital in DC and before retiring worked for Black, Manafort, Stone and Kelly of Alexandria, VA. Nell was a member of Sweet Adelines for over 35 years and specifically with Potomac Harmony of Arlington. Nell had an undeniable warmth about her. She touched the hearts and lives of everyone she met. Her sense of humor and willingness to help others brightened everyone's day. She loved life and was passionate about travel, singing, and her church. She loved her family and friends deeply and unconditionally. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Brill Douaire, son-in-law, Ray Douaire, grandchildren, Krista Douaire and Mike Douaire (and wife Kristine Douaire), one sister, Sylvia F. Beauchamp of Ft. Myers FL. Reverend Elizabeth Gardner will officiate the church service at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on S. Kings Highway in Alexandria at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Burial at 3 p.m. at Mount Comfort Cemetery. The service will be live streamed through Facebook: t.ly/hpHI [t.ly] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Potomac Harmony Chorus, % J. Tuttle, 4000 Terrace Dr. Annandale, VA 22003.