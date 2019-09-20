Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NELL HAMPTON. View Sign Service Information Brinsfield Funeral Home Pa 22955 Hollywood Rd Leonardtown , MD 20650 (301)-475-5588 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Brinsfield Funeral Home Pa 22955 Hollywood Rd Leonardtown , MD 20650 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Elmwood Cemetery Birmingham , AL View Map Send Flowers Notice



HAMPTON NELL CHARLTON BROWN HAMPTON Nell Charlton Brown Hampton, 76, of Scotland, MD passed away September 12, 2019 at Hospice House of St. Mary's with her loving family at her side. She was born November 5, 1942 in Birmingham, AL to the late Ervin Adams Brown, Jr. and Annilee Thornhill Brown and moved to Alexandria, VA in 1967 and worked for several U.S. Congressmen on Capitol Hill for five years. On November 29, 1969, Nell married her beloved husband, Mervyn Hampton in Bethesda, MD. Together they celebrated over 49 wonderful years of marriage. As a stay-at-home mom, she served as president of the Wood Hill Co-Op Nursery School for two years and was active in PTA work at Westbrook Elementary School. Nell and Merv were active in breeding and showing dogs (Doberman Pinchers and Miniature Schnauzers) during the 1970s and 80s, and were loyal Redskin fans during that time, having attended many games at RFK Stadium and two Super Bowls. She was employed at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda for six years as Events Coordinator. Nell and Merv moved to Scotland, MD permanently in 1992 after being a weekend resident since 1987. She continued an events career at St. Mary's College of Maryland in 1994, first as Events Coordinator, then as Director of Events, and finally as Director of Community Relations. She organized and created a myriad of event templates at the College such as Governor's Cup Yacht Race, madrigal dinners, annual Awards Convocation, Family Weekend, and commencement. Nell also proudly served as College liaison to the Arts Alliance for several years and was granted emeritus status when she retired in 2003. Among Nell's greatest professional achievements were assisting in the creation of the River Concert Series, serving as the inaugural Managing Editor of the River Gazette and, overall, improving community relations. She received two student awards in 1996, one for Outstanding Staff Member and the other for her contributions to the Class of 1996. Nell was presented the St. Mary's College President's Medal from her dear friend and mentor, President Maggie O'Brien, in 2005 "in appreciation for all you have done to raise community awareness for St. Mary's College of Maryland." Nell and Merv were totally devoted to the Democratic Party and were active in all things Democrat in St. Mary's County. Most recently, Nell worked with pride as District Representative for former Maryland Delegate John L. Bohanan. She was a former member of the Board of Directors of Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Health Share, an emeritus member of the St. Mary's College of Maryland Arts Alliance. Additionally, Nell was a member of the Advisory Board of the St. Mary's County Nursing Center Advisory Board and Foundation, president of the St. Mary's County Nursing Center Governing Board of Directors, and Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Chesapeake Bay Field Lab and most recently served on the board of Patuxent Habitat for Humanity. Her interests included Democratic politics, the Redskins, the Red Hat Society (Tall Timbers Tootsies), the Julie Randall Book and Wine Club, the Kay, Beth, Anne, & Jane Game Group, crossword puzzles, playing Upwords, and occasionally, needlepoint. But among Nell's many passions, family was paramount. Never forgetting her roots in Alabama, Nell maintained close ties with her loving relatives in the south and her adopted sister, Jane Richard. Nell's devotion to her family was steadfast. In addition to her beloved husband, Nell is also survived by her sons, Charlton Lee "Chad" Hampton (Mike) of Arlington, VA and Stanford Paul Hampton (Michele) of California, MD; her granddaughter, Annilee Jane Hampton of California, MD; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Ervin Adams Brown, III. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., with a Service of Remembrance at 2 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Interment will be held on October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD. Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD. Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 20, 2019

