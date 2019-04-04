NELL ROBERTS

Nell G. Roberts

Enteren into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She is survived by her three sons, Ricardo Roberts, Orlando Roberts and Stevie Glover; six grandchildren, Ashley, Christian, Brhea, Zachary, Gabrielle and MJ; one sister, Patrica Glover, one brother, Teddy Glover and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Roberts will lie in state at St. Judah Spiritual Baptist Church, 43 Anancostia Rd., NE, on Saturday, April 6 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Washington National Cemetery.

Religious Service Information
St Judah Spiritual Baptist Chr
43 Anacostia Rd NE
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 396-4336
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 4, 2019
