NELL SCOTT

Of Fort Washington, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Melvin Scott; two daughters, Gwendatta Phillips (Jerome) and Melitta Crowder (Edward Sr.); two sons, Raphael and Nicholas Scott; four sisters, Ora Carothers, Esther Davis, Sandra Howard and Carolyn Gunnings; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held at STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD on Saturday, September 26, 2020, Viewing at 4 p.m., Funeral Service at 5 p.m. Interment private.