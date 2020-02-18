

Nella B. Sullivan "Pecky"



Pecky Sullivan peacefully passed away on February 11, 2020, her 97th birthday.

She was born in Louisville, Kentucky. Childhood polio permanently weakened her right arm and right leg. But she was indomitable, refusing to let physical limitations restrict her life. Her one concession to her infirmities is she never learned to drive - greatly enhancing the safety of Washington motorists.

She attended the University of Louisville for two years before leaving to support her siblings. During World War II, she worked for the Army Map Service in Louisville.

In 1950, she took a federal government job in Washington, DC. There she met Ralph Sullivan, whom she married two years later. They remained a loving couple until his death in 2000.

After the birth of their first son in 1955, the family moved to Peekskill, New York. They returned to the national capital area four years later, buying a house in Silver Spring where Pecky lived for the next 58 years.

Pecky volunteered her time in a variety of pursuits, including leading a Girl Scout troop, teaching Sunday school, keeping the books for her church's craft shop, and supporting the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee. She was a devoted parishioner at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

She was kind, gracious, and humble - except for her attitude toward her culinary skills, about which she boasted most immodestly. Her confections were legendary.

She is survived by Mark Sullivan, Ph.D. (son), Dwight Sullivan (son), Lynne Sullivan (daughter-in-law), Shannon Sullivan (granddaughter), Betty Ann Russ (younger sister), Cornelia Price (even younger sister), and Jane "Percy" Auerweck (youngest sister).

A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 818 University Blvd W, Silver Spring, MD, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd.