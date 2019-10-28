The Washington Post

NELLIE ATWELL (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Clinton, MD
NELLIE A. WOLFREY ATWELL
(Age 93)

Passed peacefully on October. 3, 2019, surrounded by a loving family. Born in Fairfax, VA on July 28, 1926, daughter of Emory and Cora Delozier. Survived by six sons, James, Eugene, Larry, Robert, David, John Wolfrey; and brother James B. Delozier; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son Richard Wolfrey, her husband Charles E. Atwell, and seven siblings. A gravesite funeral service is planned at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD on November 2, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2019
