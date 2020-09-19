1/1
NELLIE PARKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NELLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nellie Fisher Parker  
Passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in Naples, Florida, at age 95. Dietary analysts might attribute her longevity to a decades-old fondness for raisin bread and orange juice. Nellie witnessed nearly a century of history and was particularly influenced by two major events: The Great Depression and World War II. The former, she often acknowledged, led to a desire to acquire multitudes of certain items. Investors in the Home Shopping Network and vacuum cleaner companies might want to note her passing. Her first husband, Herman Edward Sullivan, was killed in 1945 in Europe during the Second World War. Her second husband, Lewis S. Parker Jr., served in the Pacific Theater. Nellie met Lewis - who she called Stan - when he returned home from the war with her younger brother, the late George Fisher. Nellie and Lewis were married 53 years. Nellie was born in Halifax County, Virginia, and grew up in Washington, DC. Through the years, she and Lewis resided in Kensington, Maryland; Langley Park, Maryland; Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia; and Naples. Nellie had two extensive careers: The first as a homemaker and mother of four, the second as the engine of Capitol Air Products, a heating and air-conditioning wholesale enterprise founded by Lewis. Its success afforded the couple an opportunity to travel, and together they visited Portugal, Ireland, and many other locales. After Lewis' death in 2001, Nellie lived alone in their house until passing. She delighted in welcoming quarterly week-long visits from two Marylanders: her daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Hoover and sister, Margie Hunter. The trio frequented the slots at a nearby arcade and Perkins breakfasts. She relied on nightly phone calls from Ginny, where the topic was often "Dancing with the Stars" and "Little Big Shots." Nellie is preceded in death by her husbands; her son, Michael Sullivan and daughter, Virginia Hoover; parents, George and Edna Fisher; a sister, Louise and a brother, George; two grandchildren, William Fisher and Anthony Hutton; and one great-grandchild. She is survived by daughter, Kathy Hutton (George) of Rotonda West, Florida; son, Stephen Parker (Jackie) of Fort Myers, Florida; three grandchildren, Robert Fisher of Waldorf, Maryland, Douglas Hutton of Rotonda West and Christine Parker Shoemaker of St. Louis, Missouri; two great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Hunter of Rockville, Maryland, and brother, Maurice Fisher of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, alongside Lewis. No immediate services are planned. Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104
239-775-4255
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved