NELLIE PARKER



Nellie Fisher Parker

Passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in Naples, Florida, at age 95. Dietary analysts might attribute her longevity to a decades-old fondness for raisin bread and orange juice. Nellie witnessed nearly a century of history and was particularly influenced by two major events: The Great Depression and World War II. The former, she often acknowledged, led to a desire to acquire multitudes of certain items. Investors in the Home Shopping Network and vacuum cleaner companies might want to note her passing. Her first husband, Herman Edward Sullivan, was killed in 1945 in Europe during the Second World War. Her second husband, Lewis S. Parker Jr., served in the Pacific Theater. Nellie met Lewis - who she called Stan - when he returned home from the war with her younger brother, the late George Fisher. Nellie and Lewis were married 53 years. Nellie was born in Halifax County, Virginia, and grew up in Washington, DC. Through the years, she and Lewis resided in Kensington, Maryland; Langley Park, Maryland; Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia; and Naples. Nellie had two extensive careers: The first as a homemaker and mother of four, the second as the engine of Capitol Air Products, a heating and air-conditioning wholesale enterprise founded by Lewis. Its success afforded the couple an opportunity to travel, and together they visited Portugal, Ireland, and many other locales. After Lewis' death in 2001, Nellie lived alone in their house until passing. She delighted in welcoming quarterly week-long visits from two Marylanders: her daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Hoover and sister, Margie Hunter. The trio frequented the slots at a nearby arcade and Perkins breakfasts. She relied on nightly phone calls from Ginny, where the topic was often "Dancing with the Stars" and "Little Big Shots." Nellie is preceded in death by her husbands; her son, Michael Sullivan and daughter, Virginia Hoover; parents, George and Edna Fisher; a sister, Louise and a brother, George; two grandchildren, William Fisher and Anthony Hutton; and one great-grandchild. She is survived by daughter, Kathy Hutton (George) of Rotonda West, Florida; son, Stephen Parker (Jackie) of Fort Myers, Florida; three grandchildren, Robert Fisher of Waldorf, Maryland, Douglas Hutton of Rotonda West and Christine Parker Shoemaker of St. Louis, Missouri; two great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Hunter of Rockville, Maryland, and brother, Maurice Fisher of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, alongside Lewis. No immediate services are planned. Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.



