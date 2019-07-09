

Nellie B. Quander



Nellie Brooks Quander passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Alexandria, Virginia. She was born to Rev. and Mrs. Houston G. Brooks, Sr. of Alexandria, Virginia, was married for 58 years to the late Welton A. Quander, Sr., and has two children Welton A. Quander, Jr. and Rev. Sherrie M. Quander. She is also survived by her brothers, General Leo A. Brooks, Sr.(Naomi) and the Honorable Francis K. Brooks (Eunice). She was a life-long educator and a member of Delta Sigma Theta and Delta Kappa Gamma sororities. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, Virginia; Rev. Dr. Howard John Wesley, presiding. Following the funeral service interment will be at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, 6600 South Kings Highway, Alexandria, VA 22306. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nellie Brooks Quander to the Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22304. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.