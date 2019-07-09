The Washington Post

Nellie Quander (1930 - 2019)
  • "My heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences to the..."
    - Sandra Culmer
  • "Take your well deserved Rest Nellie Quander."
    - Georgia Brown
  • "May you rest peacefully in eternity."
    - Gilbretta Ashton-Jones
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home Inc
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred Street
Alexandria, VA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred Street
Alexandria, VA
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
6600 S. Kings Highway
Alexandria, VA
Notice
Nellie B. Quander  

Nellie Brooks Quander passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Alexandria, Virginia. She was born to Rev. and Mrs. Houston G. Brooks, Sr. of Alexandria, Virginia, was married for 58 years to the late Welton A. Quander, Sr., and has two children Welton A. Quander, Jr. and Rev. Sherrie M. Quander. She is also survived by her brothers, General Leo A. Brooks, Sr.(Naomi) and the Honorable Francis K. Brooks (Eunice). She was a life-long educator and a member of Delta Sigma Theta and Delta Kappa Gamma sororities. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, Virginia; Rev. Dr. Howard John Wesley, presiding. Following the funeral service interment will be at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, 6600 South Kings Highway, Alexandria, VA 22306. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nellie Brooks Quander to the Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22304. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on July 9, 2019
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0089
