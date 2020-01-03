

Nellie May Williams "Nell"



Born in Washington, DC on December 3, 1931 and died on December 31, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. She was the youngest in the family. At the time of her birth, the family lived at 402 New Jersey Avenue SE, Washington, DC, only a block and a half from the U.S. Capital Building and the House Office Buildings.

Her Father, John C. Williams Sr. worked at the Washington Navy Yard and her mother, Julia Williams, was not only a homemaker but worked in a local department store making candy.

Nell had two older brothers, John C. Williams, Jr. and Julian "Buddy" Marcelles Williams. Despite being nine years younger than John Jr, Nell had a wonderful relationship with both of her older brothers and loved them dearly. Both went off to serve in World War II. John as a U.S. Marine serving aboard the U.S.S. Topeka, a Navy light cruiser serving in the Pacific theater and Buddy as a soldier in the U.S. Army serving in Europe during the allied invasion of Italy. Both returned safely from war although Buddy returned with two Purple Heart s.

Following her high school graduation, Nell entered the work force first in the field of real estate for several years followed by a long career as a distinguished secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In addition, Nell was a very gifted and glamorous singer and performed for several years with military and civilian bands throughout the Washington, DC area. Nell was a active member of the Tip Toppers club, which was a social club for women and men who were tall in stature. She developed a lifelong friendship with many of her fellow Tip Toppers club members including her husband of several decades Nichols "Nick" Williams. Nick was also a Federal Government Employee working for the Interstate Commerce Commission and saw service to his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.

Nell and Nick had no children of their own, but enjoyed many happy years of marriage living in Falls Church, Virginia and the love of many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Nick passed away on October 8, 2005 and is buried at Quantico National Cemetery. A graveside service will be held for Nellie at Quantico on Tuesday, January 14 at 11 a.m.