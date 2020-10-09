1/
NELSON "Pete" COLLEY Jr.
1933 - 2020
Nelson C. Colley, Jr. "Pete"  
Nelson Colley
p
assed away peacefully in his Woodbridge home, on September 30, 2020. He was 87 years young. Born in Washington, DC on March 9, 1933, Pete was a graduate of Washington and Lee High School class of 1951 in Arlington, Virginia. He excelled in all sports and was known to be a great dancer. He was in the minors for the Pittsburgh Pirates and in later years he loved playing golf until he was 82. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a sharp shooter.Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson C. Colley, Sr. and Jane Lanier, his son, Curtis Colley and his brother, Charles Colley. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret K. Colley, his daughter, Christine Colley Olsuin and step-daughter, Debra Tobin Schurtz. He is also survived by two nieces, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many cousins.A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be left for his family at www.millerfuneralhome.net  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Quantico National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3200 Golansky Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA 22192
(703) 878-2273
