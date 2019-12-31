

Nelson Deckelbaum

(Age 91)



On Friday, December 27, 2019, Nelson Deckelbaum of Chevy Chase, Maryland passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Louann (Jacobs) Deckelbaum; devoted father of David Deckelbaum and Todd (Holly) Deckelbaum; brother of Mildred Kipperman; grandfather to Kyle (Katelyn) Deckelbaum and Paige Deckelbaum (Steve Girson).

Born and raised in the District of Columbia, Nelson Deckelbaum, a graduate of Georgetown University and Georgetown University Law Center, practiced law in the metropolitan area as a premier bankruptcy, commercial and civil litigator for over 65 years. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street NW, Washington, DC 20016 with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gildenhorn Institute for Bone and Joint Health at Sibley Memorial Hospital, 5255 Loughboro Road NW, Washington, DC 20016. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.