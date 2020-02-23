

NELSON BOTTS JANES



Nelson Botts Janes of Las Vegas, NV, died early in the morning, February 6, 2020 with his wife of 52 years at his side. He was 75 years old. Services private. The younger son of Ernest Lee Janes and May Elizabeth Botts, Nelson was born in Lexington, Kentucky the day after Christmas, 1944.

Nelson did his undergraduate work at George Washington University and earned his Master's degree at Virginia Polytechnic Institute. He was married on August 19, 1967 to his life's love Laura Tyler Coleman. They raised their family in New York City, Reston, VA and Philadelphia, PA before continuing to Albuquerque, NM, Sacramento, CA, and finally retiring in Las Vegas, NV.

Nelson led a successful 36-year career in the nonprofit sector, 20 years of which he served as chief executive. The guidance he offered his colleagues in his professional life made a quiet, yet forceful impact in their personal and professional lives. He was a selfless leader who avoided the spotlight in favor of lifting up those around him.

While Nelson enjoyed and was nurtured by his long career, he always put his family first. His wife and three children could always depend on his easy smile and patient ear. To his family and friends, Nelson was a towering gentleman whose humor and grace were surpassed only by his patience and his calm. As he departs, those of us who love and were loved by him reflect with gratitude on the gifts his life provided, and how we may move through our lives a little bit more like he did.