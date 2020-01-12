

Nelson Martin Seese (Age 94)



Of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.

Nelson was born in Washington, DC., on February 18, 1925, a son of the late Ruth Estelle (Armentrout) and Raymond Joseph Seese.

Nelson served in the U.S. Army during WWII , where he was evacuated from the Battle of the Bulge with frozen feet. He was a graduate of University of Maryland and retired from National Environmental Satellite Service where he worked as an electrical engineer. He was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, the American Radio Relay League, and Tau Bea Pi - Engineering Fraternity . Nelson was a lifetime Ham radio operator, with the call name W4BHD, specializing in morse code, and communicating with other radio operators all over the world.

On June 24, 1950, he was united in marriage to Cathryn Elizabeth (Frazier) Seese, who survives. Nelson and Cathryn volunteered with Meals on Wheels in several communities.

Nelson is also survived by a sister, Janet Shafer of Union, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Christy Dowdy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Dr., Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.

Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at: