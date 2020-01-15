The Washington Post

NELVA KELLS

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Good Shepard Lutheran Church
16420 S. Westland Dr.
Gaithersburg, DC
Notice
NELVA RECKERT KELLS  

Of Silver Spring, MD, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Nelva is survived by her sister, Dorothy Pierpont and four children, Joseph Reckert, Dawn Jeffries, Brad Reckert and Laurie Nocket.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 16420 S. Westland Dr., Gaithersburg, MD from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations sent to:
Patient Emergency Fund
NIH, PHS, BHHS
Social Work Department, NIH Clinical Center
10 Center Drive, Room 2-3-581
Bethesda, MD 20892
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
