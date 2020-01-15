

NELVA RECKERT KELLS



Of Silver Spring, MD, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Nelva is survived by her sister, Dorothy Pierpont and four children, Joseph Reckert, Dawn Jeffries, Brad Reckert and Laurie Nocket.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 16420 S. Westland Dr., Gaithersburg, MD from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations sent to:

Patient Emergency Fund

NIH, PHS, BHHS

Social Work Department, NIH Clinical Center

10 Center Drive, Room 2-3-581

Bethesda, MD 20892