

Ngoc Boi Le

"Tommy"



Passed away on May 24, 2019, at the age of 76. He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly Nguyen, and is also survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Kathy Khanh Lam Le, his children, Franï¿½ï¿½oise Le Menteer, MD and Harrison Q. Le, MD, four grandchildren, and his two older brothers, John LeTung and John H. LeVan.

Born in Da Nang, Vietnam, on June 15, 1942, he emigrated to the United States as a high school student. He began his career in 1968 with the Tennessee Valley Authority as an electrical engineer. He worked for over 28 years with the federal government as a nuclear engineer in the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He also served in the Montgomery County government volunteering as Vice Chair on the Board of County Electrical Examiners.

Family and friends will gather for a visitation and remembrance on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard, West, Silver Spring, MD.