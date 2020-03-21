

Nicasio Jojie Simpao Ignacio, Jr.



It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved son and brother Nicasio (Jojie) Simpao Ignacio, Jr. He passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. His passing was quick and painless. There will be a private mass on Saturday, March 21 for immediate family only. We will hold a memorial service sometime in the future. Jojie is most remembered for his humor, quick wit, and love of cooking. He is survived by his parents, Nicasio (Nick) and Rosario Ignacio; and his immediate family, Marie (Tinette), Carmina, Jose, Maria, Nicholas and Virgie.