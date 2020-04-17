Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICHOLAS ARGYROPOULOS. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice

ARGYROPOULOS Nicholas Argyropoulos (Age 93) Passed away to be with our Lord April 11, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Nick was a true follower of our Lord Jesus Christ, a devoted husband , father and friend to all who knew him! Born on July 7, 1926 in Omaha Nebraska to Greek immigrants, mother Athena and Father Paul Argyropoulos. He had three older siblings, brothers Chris and Jimmy and a sister Florence, all preceding him in death. The family moved to Washington DC. when he was four years old. It was there that he would grow up and reside for the remainder of his wonderful adventure filled life. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 68 years, Margaret, his one of a kind daughter Athena and husband Oliver Skinker, his son, Paul and beautiful wife Kathy, and their two children, Alexander and Alyssa. Nick and Marge also had another son, Thomas, who passed away as an infant. Nick's life was filled with family, friends, fun and faith. It started where he grew up in Northwest Washington, DC. While his father, a Chef by trade, passed when he was very young, he had the benefit of being brought up by an incredibly strong and vibrant "Greek" mother and very close family. He ran the streets as a kid, enjoying sports and all the city had to offer. Nick graduated from Roosevelt Highschool in 1945, where he began his love affair with the great game of baseball and carried this love throughout his life. Nick also excelled in soccer and basketball, having the benefit of being coached by the one and only Red Auerbach. Following his high school graduation from Roosevelt High in 1945, he was drafted into the Army where he spent two years in the Pacific stationed in the Philippines with the 86th infantry. Upon returning home he attended Georgetown University's Foreign Service School and the National Art School of Washington majoring in Commercial Art. Nick had an incredible eye and a hand for detail and survived his early adulthood using his skills creating one-of-a-kind advertisements for local vendors. In 1948, he met the love of his life Margaret Waters at the National Dance Club. Nick and Margaret would soon become lifelong partners, friends and parents. He married Margaret January 6, 1952 at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Saint Sophia became the foundation of their faith and life together. Nick and Marge moved from the City to Garrett Park, Maryland in 1954, which remains their home today. His love of art, meticulous and steady hand and desire to serve led him to his lifelong career as a cartographer, making maps for the civilian arm of the military at the Defense Mapping Agency. He retired from the Agency in 1986 after nearly four decades of esteemed federal service. Nick never lost his passion for sports, particularly baseball. This passion led him to the world of fast pitch softball, where Nick caught many of the best pitchers in the world. He traveled all over the eastern United States playing the most elite teams in the country, including playing against Eddie "The King" Feigner and "The King and His Court," on multiple occasions. Nick received numerous awards including being awarded the Most Valuable Player of the Worlds Fast Pitch Tournament held in Saint Louis in 1958. Nick's time and accomplishments didn't go unnoticed. He was inducted into the Greater Washington Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame and the Washington, DC Jocks Club Hall of Fame. Upon retiring from "playing", he remained involved serving as Commissioner of the Softball Hall of Fame Commission. Nick's love of sports also crossed into his life of faith. He helped found the Saint Sophia youth basketball program where he coached hundreds of youth over the years. He is revered by the many players and parishioners of the Cathedral, many whom still call him "coach" or Uncle Nicky. Nick's final place of rest will be with his Son Thomas at Arlington National Cemetery. Dates and times for his funeral and celebration of life will be announced in the coming weeks. He truly led a blessed life. His spirit lives on and may his memory be ever eternal In lieu of flowers, go to



