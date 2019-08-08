The Washington Post

NICHOLAS "Nick" CARDY (1951 - 2019)
NICHOLAS GEORGE CARDY "Nick"  

Age 67, of Frederick, MD, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Kelley Ann Rodgers Cardy. Born in Washington, DC on October 11, 1951, he was a son of the late George and Irene Polis Cardy.
 
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children; Alex Cardy and Chantay Jensen, of Las Vegas, NV, Selina Adams and Joe, of Severna Park, Jason Ramsburg and Tonya, of Beijing, China and Jeffrey Ramsburg, of Frederick,3 grandchildren, brothers, Thomas Cardy and Suzanne, of Germantown and Frank Cardy and Margaret, of Silver Springs, several nieces, nephews and many cousins.
 
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, 2019. at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
 
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The Bettie Jane Cancer Foundation, P. O. Box 225, Braddock Heights, MD 21703 ( http://www.bettiejanecancerfoundation.org) or to the National Niemann Pick Disease Foundation, P. O. Box 49, Fort Atkinson, WI 53581-0049. Online condolences may be shared at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2019
