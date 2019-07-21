

NICHOLAS MARIO CORVELLI, JR.

July 23, 1926 - July 7, 2019



Age 92, Nick went to be with our Lord and Savior, Sunday July 7, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. Beloved husband of nearly 70 years to Maria Christina Fontana Corvelli; loving father of Christina Maria Corvelli (Jan van der Eijk), Michael Carlo Corvelli (Lu Anne Corvelli), and Patricia (Trish) Ann Corvelli (Jason Force); grandfather of Erica Lindsay Bazow (Chris Bazow), Marisa Christina van der Eijk, Stefan Nicholas van der Eijk, and Joshua Michael Corvelli; great-grandfather of Reese Ashton and Andi Hendrix Bazow; brother of Angelina Emanuele; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Nick was preceded in death by his son Nicholas Mario III (Nicky), parents Nicholas Mario Sr. and Elsie Frederica Corvelli, his sister Gloria Zurmuhlen, and his brother Vincent Corvelli.

Nick was born and raised in Washington, D.C. When he was barely 18-years-old, he served in the U.S. Army in World War II in Saipan and Okinawa. Nick was wounded in the Battle of Okinawa and received the Purple Heart Medal. Post-war he worked in the dry cleaning business, and continued to operate in the metro area for 35 years. Upon retiring, he worked part-time for Long & Foster. Nick was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alexandria for over sixty-five years. He served in the Alexandria Lion's Club for over sixty years. Nick also was a volunteer at the Alexandria Hospital for over twenty years.

Family and friends may call at the EVERLY-WHEATLEY FUNERAL HOME of Alexandria, VA from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Funeral Services will be Sunday, July 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1801 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA, with a 1 p.m. viewing at the church and 2 p.m. service. Online condolences and tributes may be offered at