The Washington Post

NICHOLAS FILLORAMO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICHOLAS FILLORAMO.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

NICHOLAS T. FILLORAMO (Age 84)  

Passed away on July 14, 2019 at home. He is survived by four children, Elly, Rose, Thomas and Christopher. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Christina, Katie, Alex and Nicholas, Gabriella and Layla. His memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Jane Frances De Chantal, 9701 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD. Immediately following his military honors cemetery will take place at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.