NICHOLAS T. FILLORAMO (Age 84)
Passed away on July 14, 2019 at home. He is survived by four children, Elly, Rose, Thomas and Christopher. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Christina, Katie, Alex and Nicholas, Gabriella and Layla. His memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Jane Frances De Chantal, 9701 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD. Immediately following his military honors cemetery will take place at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD.