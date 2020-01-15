

Nicholas Biddle Hill, Sr.



Passed away peacefully at his home in Occoquan, VA on January 8, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Kathryn Peters Hill; their three children, Kathryn A. Lenker (David Ashley), Nicholas Biddle Hill, Jr. (Nancy), Diane P. Hill; granddaughter, Dixon Biddle Hill; and sister, Dorothea Hill Schnorr.

Nick was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Charles Thomas Hill and Dorothea Fagan Hill. He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Management. He served in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division as a member of the Honor Guard Company, Far East Command.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Lake Ridge, VA, 12807 Valleywood Dr., Lake Ridge, VA 22192. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life Reception to follow the burial. Details available at funeral home website. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to either the or the .