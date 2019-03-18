Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICHOLAS "Nick" LOREN. View Sign



NICHOLAS LOREN "Nick"

Born in New York City in 1924, Nick Loren passed away in his home at The Fountains of Alexandria on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife of 73 years Helen, his son Don and his daughter-in-law Maureen when he entered God's Kingdom having lived a full, long, and honorable life. A millwright and long-time employee of Grumman Aircraft, he moved to Virginia in 2016 well into his retirement. Enjoying a lifetime of service and friendship to others, he was most proud of his service to the nation as a young Sailor in the heavy cruiser USS BOSTON CA-69, defending our country in the Pacific theater of operations from 1943-1945 during WW II. He and his shipmates earned 11 campaign stars, becoming one of the most decorated crews of the war and were rewarded by assignment in Tokyo Bay as part of the surrender ceremonies. He is also survived by grandson VMI Cadet Chris Loren '22. Following a mass of Christian burial, he will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

