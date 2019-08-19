Nicholas Constantinos Matalas
Nicholas Constantinos Matalas, 88, of Vienna, VA passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Stella Matalas, loving father of Mary Matalas and Denise Matalas, and devoted brother of Penny Manual and Elaine Michaels. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. W., Vienna, VA 22180. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that Tribute Donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinsonfoundation.org
). Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at