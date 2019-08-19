The Washington Post

NICHOLAS MATALAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICHOLAS MATALAS.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Nicholas Constantinos Matalas  

Nicholas Constantinos Matalas, 88, of Vienna, VA passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Stella Matalas, loving father of Mary Matalas and Denise Matalas, and devoted brother of Penny Manual and Elaine Michaels. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. W., Vienna, VA 22180. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that Tribute Donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinsonfoundation.org). Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon