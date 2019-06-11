The Washington Post

NICHOLAS POLLET

Service Information
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22042
(703)-560-4400
Notice
NICHOLAS JAMES POLLET (Age 30)  

Of Alexandria, VA passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2019. He is survived by his devoted parents Douglas J. Pollet and Brittney Pollet; and his six loving siblings.
A visitation for Nicholas will be on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. He will be laid to rest at National Memorial Park at 10 a.m. on Sunday June 16, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Nicholas' name to the .
Published in The Washington Post on June 11, 2019
