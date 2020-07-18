

NICHOLAS R. BELTRANTE, JR.

Nicholas "Nick" R. Beltrante, Jr., of Alexandria VA, passed away on July 9, 2020, at the age of 93. He was the son of the late Nicholas R. Beltrante, Sr., and Philomena DeCarlo Beltrante, and the brother of the late Gloria Beltrante Clarida. At the age of 17, he joined the US Navy and served in WWII on the Hospital Ship US Consolation in the Pacific. He then went on to study criminology and received his law degree from LaSalle University. He later became employed with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington DC, and after three short years became a detective. He served under three presidents; President Truman, President Eisenhower, and President Kennedy. He was instrumental in the debugging of Watergate. After retiring from the police department he went into the private sector founding Investigations Inc., Worldwide Collection Agency, and finally Beltrante & Associates. He was also the founder and president of VA Citizens Coalition for Police Accountability in Fairfax County, VA as well as an active member of Kena Shriners in Alexandria, VA. He loved spending time with his family at his beach house in Fortescue, NJ on the Delaware Bay. He is survived by his two daughters, Janice Beltrante of Stafford, VA, Susan Thomas of Alexandria, VA, and son, Michael Beltrante of Battleboro, NC; four grandchildren, Christopher Haynes of Melbourne, FL, Patrick Haynes of Manassas, VA, Jennifer Thomas of Stafford, VA, Michael Thomas, and Amy Clements of Winchester, VA; five great-grandchildren, Reagan Sill, Leah Thomas, Ian Haynes, Hayden Haynes, Jackson Moody; niece Linda Reedy and husband Thomas, nephew Thomas Clarida and wife Kelly and four children; and his dear and loyal friend, Marty Bordell. Mr. Beltrante will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. "We will forever carry your love and memory in our hearts."



