SCANNIELLO NICHOLAS ROCCO SCANNIELLO Nicholas Scanniello, 74, of Chevy Chase, MD died peacefully on March 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Nick was born on Christmas Eve, 1944 in Richmond, VA while his father was away serving in World War II . Son of Vito R. and Angeline F. Scanniello, Nick was born and raised in Richmond, VA. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Benedictine College Preparatory school, a Catholic military high school. He attended the University of Virginia, graduating in 1966 with a degree in philosophy. After trying his hand at several different jobs, Nick decided that his true passion was cars and the automobile business. Working in various capacities at several area Mercedes Benz dealerships, Nick began his 30 year career at Euro Motorcars in Bethesda in 1979 first as New Car Manager and progressing to Assistant General Manager, General Manager and Executive Vice President. Nick was a member of the Mercedes Benz Dealer Advisory Board, Chairman of the Mercedes Benz 20 Group and on the Dealer Advisory Boards of Rolls Royce and Bentley. He retired in 2009. Nick's other passion in life was music of all forms and the more sophisticated the stereo equipment the better. For a man who never changed a light bulb, his family always wondered how he acquired such a technical knowledge of the intricate wiring used to set up his system. The phrase, "Turn that thing down" frequently echoed throughout the home. Nick is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Christina; his sons, Paul R. Scanniello (Sandra Palmer) of Brooklyn, NY and Christian S. Scanniello (Nicole) of Arlington, VA; his beloved granddaughters, Nina and Sophie Scanniello; his brother Thomas R. Scanniello (Carolyn) of Richmond, VA; his cousin Carl N. Cimino (Janie) of Henrico, VA and numerous other cousins, nephews and nieces. Nick also had many special and close friends dating back to his school years and maintained close contact with them, especially his fellow fraternity brothers from college. The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada Street, NW, Washington, DC 20015. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Campaign for Benedictine, Benedictine Educational Foundation, 12829 River Road, Richmond, VA 23238. Please designate for the Scholarship Fund in memory of Nicholas R. Scanniello, Class of 1962. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2019

