NICHOLAS STROUD

NICHOLAS STROUD  

On Thursday, March 28, 2019. NICHOLAS STROUD of Westminster, MD. Beloved husband of Rebecca Stroud. Cherished father of Rachel (Christopher) Stroud-Goodrich. Dear grandfather of Mayzie, Leilah, and Penelope. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, in Clarksburg, MD Shiva will be observed at the home of Rachel and Christopher Goodrich, Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Or Chadash, 24800 Kings Valley Rd., Damascus, MD 20872. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 3, 2019
