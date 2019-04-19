Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICHOLAS WARREN. View Sign

WARREN NICHOLAS HOLMAN WARREN January 14, 1990 - March 25, 2019 A Celebration of Life is planned Sunday, April 28 at WAMU radio station in Washington DC for Nicholas Holman Warren, 29, of Silver Spring MD, who died at home on Monday, March 25, 2019, from an opioid overdose. A devoted son, brother, and family person, Nick is deeply mourned by his mother, WAMU program director Lettie Holman, and his brother Matthew Holman Warren, also of Silver Spring; by a large extended family, including 12 aunts and uncles, and dozens of cousins; and by many longtime friends who considered him family. Nick was prede- ceased by his beloved father, journalist and critic Tim Warren, who died January 26, 2019, after an eight-year battle with cancer. A graduate of Montgomery Blair High School, Nick studied American history and culture at American University. His ready smile, gentle wit, and kind, giving nature earned many cherished friends. A voracious reader and avid fan of WAMU and public radio podcasts, Nick loved spending time with friends and family, and undertaking wilderness camping and fishing trips, especially family fishing adventures in the North Carolina Outer Banks. His love of the outdoors and his deep desire to serve others led him to undertake a one-year volunteer position as a program director with AmeriCorps VISTA at the YWCA of Great Falls, Montana. He returned to Silver Spring to be close to family during the last years of his father's illness. A private service of committal of Tim's and Nick's ashes will take place April 27 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church Columbarium in Arlington VA. The Celebration of Life for Nick will take place on April 28 from1 to 3 p.m. at WAMU, 4401 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington DC. In lieu of flowers, Nick's family have requested that those who wish to celebrate his life make contributions in his name to SAFE Project, a national nonprofit that promotes awareness, resilience, and community building resources for families dealing with substance abuse disorder.In lieu of flowers, Nick's family have requested that those who wish to celebrate his life make contributions in his name to SAFE Project, a national nonprofit that promotes awareness, resilience, and community building resources for families dealing with substance abuse disorder.

WARREN NICHOLAS HOLMAN WARREN January 14, 1990 - March 25, 2019 A Celebration of Life is planned Sunday, April 28 at WAMU radio station in Washington DC for Nicholas Holman Warren, 29, of Silver Spring MD, who died at home on Monday, March 25, 2019, from an opioid overdose. A devoted son, brother, and family person, Nick is deeply mourned by his mother, WAMU program director Lettie Holman, and his brother Matthew Holman Warren, also of Silver Spring; by a large extended family, including 12 aunts and uncles, and dozens of cousins; and by many longtime friends who considered him family. Nick was prede- ceased by his beloved father, journalist and critic Tim Warren, who died January 26, 2019, after an eight-year battle with cancer. A graduate of Montgomery Blair High School, Nick studied American history and culture at American University. His ready smile, gentle wit, and kind, giving nature earned many cherished friends. A voracious reader and avid fan of WAMU and public radio podcasts, Nick loved spending time with friends and family, and undertaking wilderness camping and fishing trips, especially family fishing adventures in the North Carolina Outer Banks. His love of the outdoors and his deep desire to serve others led him to undertake a one-year volunteer position as a program director with AmeriCorps VISTA at the YWCA of Great Falls, Montana. He returned to Silver Spring to be close to family during the last years of his father's illness. A private service of committal of Tim's and Nick's ashes will take place April 27 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church Columbarium in Arlington VA. The Celebration of Life for Nick will take place on April 28 from1 to 3 p.m. at WAMU, 4401 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington DC. In lieu of flowers, Nick's family have requested that those who wish to celebrate his life make contributions in his name to SAFE Project, a national nonprofit that promotes awareness, resilience, and community building resources for families dealing with substance abuse disorder.In lieu of flowers, Nick's family have requested that those who wish to celebrate his life make contributions in his name to SAFE Project, a national nonprofit that promotes awareness, resilience, and community building resources for families dealing with substance abuse disorder. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close