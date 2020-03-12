The Washington Post

NICIE REECE (1916 - 2020)
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Dianne Beale-Albert
Service Information
Hunt Funeral Home
908 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-636-3612
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Metropolitan AME Church (National Cathedral of African Methodism)
1518 M Street, N.W.
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan AME Church (National Cathedral of African Methodism)
1518 M Street, N.W.
Notice
NICIE C. REECE (Age 103)  

Deaconess Reece Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Martie C. Meredith and son Lowell S. Chavis; grandchildren Thomas H. Meredith, Jr., Mark C. Meredith, Alison M. Shepheard (Sharnn) and Derek C. Chavis and a host of relatives, church family, and friends. On Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Metropolitan AME Church (National Cathedral of African Methodism), 1518 M Street, N.W. where services will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. William H. Lamar IV, Senior Pastor. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Services by Hunt Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 12, 2020
