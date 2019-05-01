NICK HAVAS
Nick Havas, age 93, of Hyattsville, MD, passed away on April 27, 2019. Nick was born in Nyirmada, Hungary on April 13, 1926. He migrated with his family to the United States arriving at Ellis Island in 1939. He grew up farming in Ohio and earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Ohio State University
. Nick's love of farming developed into a career of more than 40 years, first working in marketing at Sunkist and then representing the United States Department of Agriculture in many countries around the world as a Foreign Agriculture Marketing Specialist. In 1952, he married Irene Mae Chadwick and they were happily married for 67 years. They built a life together in Maryland where they raised four children and reveled in the joy of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nick will be remembered most for his love of family which meant everything to him. He always enjoyed sharing his quick-witted and unrelenting sense of humor. He was a gifted storyteller and a quick learner. Many phrases young Nick first learned in English were "colorful" expressions he practiced throughout his life. One of Nick's greatest gifts was his incredible singing voice. The family debate continues today on whether his baritone was more akin to Bing Crosby or Perry Como. Nick enjoyed many hobbies. He built a half dozen homes in and around University Park, MD. He never refused a good bargain and always had bountiful plants and vegetables growing in his garden to share with family and friends. Nick was preceded in death by his father Steve, in 1977, mother Barbara, in 2000, son Gary in 2014 and brother Frank in 2019. He is survived by his wife Irene; children Diane (Roy), Doug (Ramona) and Steve; daughter-in-law Valerie; sister-in-law Roberta; grandchildren Ryan (Melissa), Kevin (Brina), Brandon (Nikki), Andrew, Nick and Sarah; great grandchildren Payten, Brooklyn, Cash and Finley. A public memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD with a viewing at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at George Washington Cemetery.