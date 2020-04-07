Nick Katsouros
A native of Washington, DC peacefully passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 following a fall in his home in July 2019. For 40 years he was a resident of Ocean City, MD enjoying the sun and sand, cultivating flowers, reading books and visiting with friends. He is survived by his devoted sister Mary Hope Katsouros-Shea of Alexandria, VA; beloved nieces Hope Shea of Alexandria, VA, Sofia Caligtan (Marc) of Midlothian, VA, Michele Mulloy (Daniel) of Midlothian, VA; and, Victoria Smith
(Jonathan) of Woodstock, VA; and seven great nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36th and Massachusetts Avenue, Washington, DC 20007.