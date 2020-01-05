Nickolas Antich (Age 77)
Of Vienna, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born in the former Belgrade, Yugoslavia. Nickolas received his Master's degree from George Washington University. Nickolas is survived by his wife Patricia and four children, Greg and Mike Antich, Lisa Robinson, and Paul Antich and three grandchildren, Samuel, Savannah, and Dominic; brother, Ted Hadzi-Antich, his wife, Diana Hadzi-Antich and their three children, Teddy, Vera, and Nina; family friend, Alex Pisaretz and daughter, Olivia. He was a devoted Sunday school teacher for over twenty plus years. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, religious devotion, humor and for being a wonderful, loving, devoted father and husband. Services are being provided by Money & King in Vienna, VA. Viewing at 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 9, 2020 at Saint Mark Orthodox Church, 7124 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817. Orthodox Funeral from 1 to 2:15 p.m. and reception to follow. The burial will take place on Friday at Novo-Diveevo Russian Orthodox Cemetery, 100 Smith
Rd., Nanuet, NY 10954 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given in memory of Nickolas Antich to: St. Mark Orthodox Church, 7124 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817 or to St. Luke Serbian Orthodox Church, 6801 Georgetown Pike McLean, VA 22101. Online condolences may be offered to the family at