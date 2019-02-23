Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICOLAE FILIPESCUE M.D.. View Sign

FILIPESCU NICOLAE FILIPESCU, M.D., Ph.D. On February 15, 2019, Nicolae Filipescu, M.D., Ph.D. passed away suddenly after a long, healthy and highly accomplished life at the age of 83. Known affectionately as Nick by his friends and Tati by his family, he was born in Predeal, Romania in 1935. Nick is survived by the love of his life, Louise, his best friend, "treasure," and wife of 55 years. He is predeceased by his sister Sanda Costescu, and is survived by his sister Eugenia Dabu. He also lives on through his three daughters, Sanda, Laura and Christina, as well as his nine adoring grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews. Tati always filled our homes with laughter, jokes, and the sounds of "Jambalaya" on the piano. Outside of his undying love for his wife and raising his children and grandchildren, he was a true Renaissance man, with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He was an award-winning accomplished teacher-scholar for 38 years, becoming an Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at GWU in 2002 upon his retirement. Highly published, he received the Hillebrand Award for outstanding work in photochemistry and intramolecular energy transfer. He loved his work and was always an educator, first in chemistry and then in obstetrics and gynecology, fulfilling a lifelong passion for medicine. He was on the Inova Fairfax Medical Center Staff for 40 years which speaks to his commitment to women's health care. His daughter, Sanda DiPaolo M.D., joined him in practice which they shared together until he retired in 2016. He returned to Romania in 1993 as a Fulbright Scholar and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He spent time teaching other doctors in Romania and was devoted to sharing his knowledge and experiences, becoming one of the most revered members of the Romanian American community. He was awarded the National Medal for Merit for his work in medicine, teaching and for his dedication and support in forging close ties between the United States and Romania. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 6715 Georgetown Pike in McLean, Virginia 22101. Because he had a passion for advancing genetics and cancer research, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Inova Schar Cancer Institute for Cancer Research in memory of Nicolae Filipescu, M.D. Please visit this link to make a donation:

6715 Georgetown Pike

McLean, VA 22101

