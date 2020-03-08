

NICOLAI TIMENES, JR.

August 21, 1938 - February 19, 2020



Son of Norwegian Immigrants Nicolai and Margit B. Timenes (deceased). Nic showed strong academic talents at the Taft School '56, Watertown, CT and Yale University '60, where he further completed an MS in Mathematics. Nic joined the Federal government early in his career, where he served with distinction in several departments and agencies, including Departments of Interior, Energy and Defense, the Carter White House Staff, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), and the Center for Naval Analysis (CNA). While on a CNA carrier study during the Vietnam war, Nic was severely inured and narrowly escaped death in a fire on the USS Oriskany. He retired in 1995 from OSD as the Principal Deputy Director for Military Personnel Policy. Nic had a keen analytical mind and a wry wit that served him well, both in friendships he made and his record of successes throughout his government career. Nic loved backpacking in the Sierras, sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, and was an avid model railroader. He was a great friend and colleague, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Services are private.