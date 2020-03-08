The Washington Post

NICOLAI TIMENES Jr. (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICOLAI TIMENES Jr..
Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

NICOLAI TIMENES, JR.  
August 21, 1938 - February 19, 2020  

Son of Norwegian Immigrants Nicolai and Margit B. Timenes (deceased). Nic showed strong academic talents at the Taft School '56, Watertown, CT and Yale University '60, where he further completed an MS in Mathematics. Nic joined the Federal government early in his career, where he served with distinction in several departments and agencies, including Departments of Interior, Energy and Defense, the Carter White House Staff, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), and the Center for Naval Analysis (CNA). While on a CNA carrier study during the Vietnam war, Nic was severely inured and narrowly escaped death in a fire on the USS Oriskany. He retired in 1995 from OSD as the Principal Deputy Director for Military Personnel Policy. Nic had a keen analytical mind and a wry wit that served him well, both in friendships he made and his record of successes throughout his government career. Nic loved backpacking in the Sierras, sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, and was an avid model railroader. He was a great friend and colleague, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Services are private.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.