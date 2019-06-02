Nicole Papazian McGuire
Of Cabin John, Maryland and Essex Fells, New Jersey, passed peacefully on May 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Nicole was predeceased by her beloved husband of 35 years, Frank. She is survived by her brother, Albert Papazian; four children, Meredith (Elliott Schoen), Matthew (Sarah Craven), Karen (Jeff Purcell) and Deirdre (Scott Nonaka); nine grandchildren; a niece and nephew; and a great-nephew. A memorial service will be held on June 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Westmoreland United Church of Christ, 1 Westmoreland Circle, Bethesda, MD, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Literacy Council of Montgomery County at http://www.literacycouncilmcmd.org/donate