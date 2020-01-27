The Washington Post

NIKOLAS SKLIAS

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
NICKOLAS P. SKLIAS  

Nickolas P. Sklias, age 81, of Laurel, MD, passed away in the presence of family on January 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Beth. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene. He was a loving father of five; cherished grandfather of 10, and great-grandfather of two. Nick was born and raised in Washington, DC. As a young man, he proudly served as a military police officer in the D.C. Army National Guard. He was a member and past president of the Order of A.H.E.P.A. He worked for Safeway for 38 yrs. Nick loved boating, fishing and model trains. He was a longstanding member of the Northern Virginia NTRAK club. After retirement, he was the Security Supervisor at Immanuel's Church in Silver Spring. In 2016, Nick suffered a stroke and became active in Howard County's stroke group activities. He touched many lives with his kindness and gentle spirit. He will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at Hines-Rinaldi in Silver Spring on Thursday, January 30, 5 to 7:30. Visitation 11 a.m. and service 12 noon, will be held at Hines-Rinaldi on Friday, January 31, followed by burial at Union Cemetery in Burtonsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 27, 2020
