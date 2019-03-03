

Nilda Medina Lomascolo (Age 75)



On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Nilda Lomascolo passed away peacefully in Alexandria, VA after her long fight to recover from a debilitating stroke in September 2017. Nilda lived in Arlington for over 50 years and was beloved wife to the late Angelo Lomascolo, loving mother of Eric Lomascolo, mother-in-law to Mary Ann Gustafson Lomascolo, grandmother to Vincent Lomascolo and Danielle Lomascolo and lifelong friend to Patricia Jennings.

Nilda was born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico on October 7, 1943 as the youngest of five to Enrique and Andrea Medina. She and her family later moved from Puerto Rico to Bronx, NY. At the time she was going to school in the Bronx, they did not have an "English as a Second Language" program, yet she learned on her own and graduated from Dodge Vocational High School in 1962, where she received many honors, and became a bookkeeper by trade working for companies based in Manhattan.

Nilda met Angelo in New York and around 1965 moved to Arlington, VA. Nilda did not become the stereotypical housewife and mother as was typical of the time; rather she continued to work and establish herself in their new hometown. In the early '70s, she became caregiver to Angelo as well as the sole family wage earner. Widowed after Angelo's passing, and now as a single mother she was not deterred. Although equipped with only her high school degree and increasing bookkeeping experience she became very well respected and sought after in C.P.A. firms and property companies around the Arlington and Washington, DC area.

Those who worked closely with Nilda knew her for her tenacity, her demanding nature for herself and others to always do the quality work as would be allowed, and her constant desire to learn in an ever changing technology and competitive Washington, DC job market. She passed along her work ethic, values and common sense approach to her son and her grandchildren in both words and action.

For Nilda, privacy was to always be protected and friendships were to be built on deep trust and respect that would run deep and stand the test of time; through thick and thin, happy and sad. Nilda's friends were very dear to her and their support through her latest health challenges meant the world to her.

Nilda will be missed by friends and family, but her character, strength, work ethic, and the respect she gave everyone, no matter their age or background, has left an indelible mark and prime example that will not fade from this world with her passing.