The Washington Post

NIMROD GOINGS

Guest Book
  • "He was a friend of mine, lovely spirit. "
    - Penny
Service Information
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Fairview Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

NIMROD ALEXANDER GOINGS  

Passed away at his home in Washington D.C., on April 29, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Frederick A. Goings, Sr. and Kathleen Chapman Goings. Mr. Goings was a respected member of the community. He was an entertainer from the late 1960's to 1981, performing in New York, Culpeper, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C. He was also a professional designer and tailor, specializing in gowns, dresses and suits. Mr. Goings sponsored numerous benefits for special needs children. Mr. Goings will be greatly missed by a host of family and friends. Private burial at Fairview Cemetery, in Culpeper, VA.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.