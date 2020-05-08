NIMROD ALEXANDER GOINGS
Passed away at his home in Washington D.C., on April 29, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Frederick A. Goings, Sr. and Kathleen Chapman Goings. Mr. Goings was a respected member of the community. He was an entertainer from the late 1960's to 1981, performing in New York, Culpeper, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C. He was also a professional designer and tailor, specializing in gowns, dresses and suits. Mr. Goings sponsored numerous benefits for special needs children. Mr. Goings will be greatly missed by a host of family and friends. Private burial at Fairview Cemetery, in Culpeper, VA.