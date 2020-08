Or Copy this URL to Share

Nina M. Blackwell (Age 90)

On Saturday August 15, 2020. She is wife of late former of Seat Pleasant Mayor Frank J. Blackwell, two sons, Larry S. (Cindy) and Lloyd S. (Pat); four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22 at POPE FUNERAL HOME, 2617 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.



