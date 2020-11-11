

NINA SMITH HARLLEE

Nina S. Harllee, a retired program analyst with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, passed away at her residence at Goodwin House Alexandria on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was 101 years old. A sixth-generation Alexandrian, Mrs. Harllee was born at the old Alexandria Hospital on January 17, 1919, the second of five children of Linton and Mildred Lapham Smith. She was the granddaughter of Alexis DuPont Smith and Mary Harmon Smith of Wilmington, DE and Alexandria, VA. As a young child, her family moved to the family farm, Rock Mills, in Ivy, Virginia, near Charlottesville. She was a 1936 graduate of the Meriwether Lewis School in Ivy, and returned to the Northern Virginia area to attend college and to find employment. On July 15, 1950, she married E. Duvall Harllee, of Washington, DC, a real estate attorney and native South Carolinian. The couple had two children, both of whom survive them. Mr. Harllee died on May 1, 1964. In 1969, Mrs. Harllee returned to full-time employment, first at the U.S. Department of the Interior in Arlington, VA, and later with the Office of Water Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Washington, DC. She retired in 1992. Her sister, Jessie S. Forbes of Alexandria, VA and her two brothers, Henry L. Smith of Woodbridge, VA and Sydney A. Smith of Charlottesville, predeceased her. Survivors include her sister, Phyllis S. Adams (John) of Charlottesville; her daughter, Mildred H. Starek (Roscoe) of Alexandria; her son, Edmund D. Harllee (Beth) of Potomac Falls, VA; and granddaughters Jessica A. Harllee (Ronin Wood) of Brooklyn, NY; Elizabeth W. Starek of Alexandria, VA and Allison M. Harllee of Washington, DC. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Family plot in Ivy Hill Cemetery, 2823 King Street, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mrs. Harllee's memory to the Anglican Church of St. Andrew and St. Margaret of Scotland, 1607 Dewitt Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301 or to the Central Union Mission, 65 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, DC.



