

NINA S. MERRICK



On May 26, 2019, Nina S. Merrick, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Leon S. Merrick Devoted mother of Marsha Aaron (Bob) of Potomac, MD. Preceded in death by her daughter Mira Merrick. Cherished grandmother of Joshua and Melissa Aaron. She was a holocaust survivor who fought with the partisans in World War II. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 28, 10 a.m. at Temple Sinai, located at 3100 Military Rd. NW, Washington DC. Interment at King David Memorial Gardens, located at 7482 Lee Hwy. Fairfax VA 22042. The family will be observing shiva at the Merrick residence, starting Tuesday May 28 through Thursday, May 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Nina's memory to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.